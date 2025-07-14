PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI Connect computer for military systems

This week’s product, the VersaLogic Sabertooth AI Connect computer, supports artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D rendering workloads in harsh environments and is powered by a hex-core Intel Xeon-E CPU and NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA GPU for high-performance AI inferencing. The compact, rugged solution with dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports for rapid data flow is aimed at use mission-critical military applications like uncrewed systems, AI inferencing, and high-bandwidth video for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The Sabertooth AI Connect runs inferencing tests 25 times faster than the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin when compared using the “AI-Benchmark v.0.1.2” tool measuring a wide range of inferencing performance.

The VersaLogic solution leverages the AI-enabling capability of the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation embedded GPU, with Lovelace Architecture, providing 3,072 CUDA Cores, 96 Tensor Cores, and 24 RT Cores and boasts a floating-point performance of 12.99 TFLOPS. It also provides 5 mini DP++ ports for video streams of up to 8K for multi-screen applications.

Dual Independent 10 Gigabit Ports

Sabertooth AI Connect ensures maximum data flow for AI performance with two independent IEEE 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports (backward-compatible with slower 5GbE, 2.5GbE, and 1GbE networks).

Onboard I/O

The product’s onboard I/O includes two USB 3.1 ports and four USB 2.0 ports to support video cameras, keyboard, mouse, and other devices. It also has two RS-232/422/485 serial ports and three 83254 timer/counters.

Ruggedization

The Sabertooth AI Connect, a compact solution measuring only 90 x 96 x 93 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 3.7”), is designed to operate in hostile environments. It is rigorously tested for industrial temperature operation (-40 °C to +85 °C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Other Features

Intel Xeon-E Processor (9th Gen.) Coffee Lake Refresh Processor

Memory (RAM): 32 GB ECC DDR4

On-board power conditioning: 10V – 15VDC input from nominal 12V power sources.

Power (typical): 60W Xeon-E with 32 GB ECC RAM and GPU operating at 50%

Trusted platform module (TPM): Uses Infineon On-board TPM 2 discrete device

Long-term Availability:10+ year typical production lifecycle

Software Support: Compatible with most x86 operating systems, including Linux and Windows 10/11 and Windows Server.

Customization: options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing, customized screening, etc.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabertooth AI Connect, part number VL-ASM51-3AE, is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. OEM pricing starts at $9,300.

