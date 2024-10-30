Next Generation Survival Radio prototype selected by U.S. Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $22.2 million contract to advance its Next Generation Survival Radio (NGSR) prototype for the U.S. Air Force as the single provider, the company announced in a statement.

GD will deliver 50 prototypes by December 2025 as part of a 24-month development phase. Following the initial prototype stage, the NGSR will enter an 18-month Integration, Test, and Certification phase starting in January 2026. Upon successful completion, the program will transition to low-rate and full-rate production, with full fielding expected by June 2027, the statement reads.

The Air Force anticipates a total of 48,000 units will be delivered across services during the program’s rollout.

Designed as an upgrade to the Combat Survivor Evader Locator, the NGSR aims to provide secure, end-to-end communication for personnel recovery missions by the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency. The radio is designed to support location, authentication, and communication with isolated personnel in challenging operational environments, the company says.