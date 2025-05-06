Military Embedded Systems

Tactical comms from Silvus Technology debuting at SOF Week 2025

News

May 06, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Silvus Technologies

SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Silvus Technologies announced the launch of its DualStream PTT Controller at this week's SOF Week show, currently underway in Tampa.

According to the company's announcement, the DualStream PTT Controller streamlines tactical communications to enhance situational awareness in the most demanding environments. It is natively compatible with 4000 (and the upcoming 5000) Series StreamCaster MANET radios, and can be used with headsets from leading manufacturers including Atlantic Signal and Ops-Core, with planned support for INVISIO, OTTO, and FalCom.

The part features a glove-friendly 16-position talk group selector and real-time audio prompts that enable fast talk group assignment; its dedicated volume control, left/right audio channel output, and dual PTT buttons allow the user to rapidly switch between two talk groups or key both simultaneously.

SOF Week showgoers may find Silvus showcasing the DualStream PTT Controller and its full StreamCaster family of MANET radios at SOF Week (Booth #641).

Featured Companies

Silvus Technologies

10990 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #1600
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Radio
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Leslie Babich Director SOFWERX and Glen Cullen Program Manager, SOF AT&L USSOCOM (MES Staff photo)
News
SOFWERX continues to expand, assist with technology transitions

May 05, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
Melissa Johnson, acquisition executive for U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks to attendees of SOF Week 2025 during her keynote address on Tuesday. (MES staff photo)
News
Data storage a key challenge for USSOCOM, acquisition chief says

May 06, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Cubic
News
Cubic launches DTECH Fusion Trust platform at SOF Week 2025

May 05, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Sponsored Story
Avon Protection Showcases Tactical Respirator at SOF Week 2025 (video)

May 06, 2025

More Comms