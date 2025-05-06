Tactical comms from Silvus Technology debuting at SOF Week 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Silvus Technologies SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Silvus Technologies announced the launch of its DualStream PTT Controller at this week's SOF Week show, currently underway in Tampa.

According to the company's announcement, the DualStream PTT Controller streamlines tactical communications to enhance situational awareness in the most demanding environments. It is natively compatible with 4000 (and the upcoming 5000) Series StreamCaster MANET radios, and can be used with headsets from leading manufacturers including Atlantic Signal and Ops-Core, with planned support for INVISIO, OTTO, and FalCom.

The part features a glove-friendly 16-position talk group selector and real-time audio prompts that enable fast talk group assignment; its dedicated volume control, left/right audio channel output, and dual PTT buttons allow the user to rapidly switch between two talk groups or key both simultaneously.

SOF Week showgoers may find Silvus showcasing the DualStream PTT Controller and its full StreamCaster family of MANET radios at SOF Week (Booth #641).