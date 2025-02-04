Analog Devices Enables Disruption, Moving Up the Stack

The ADRV9009-ZU11EG is a highly integrated RF System-On-Module (RF-SOM) based on dual Analog Devices ADRV9009 wideband transceivers. When combined with the ADRV2CRR-FMC carrier board, this hardware platform can be used for prototyping and reducing time to market for application specific designs offering 4 Tx and Rx RF channels. With the AD-FMCOMMS8-EBZ a customer can extend this system to 8 Tx and Rx RF channels.