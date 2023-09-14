Military Embedded Systems

RF testing technology upgrades unveiled by NI

News

September 14, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RF testing technology upgrades unveiled by NI

AUSTIN, Texas. NI has announced upgrades to its third-generation PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST), the PXIe-5842, which is used for radio frequency testing, the company announced in a statement.

The update focuses on supporting aerospace and defense applications, providing a range of traditional RF testing capabilities such as spectrum and signal analysis, as well as signal generation, according to the company.

The updated VST aims to meet the rising demand for increased RF bandwidth, frequency agility, and dynamic range in aerospace and defense technologies, and it is targeted for use in digitally integrated active Electronically Scanned Arrays (ESA) in radar, satellite communication, and electronic warfare applications, the statement reads. Additionally, the transceiver supports emerging commercial wireless technologies like Wi-Fi 7 and 6G, the company says.

