Hybrid SATCOM capabilities enhanced in HC-130J during Hawaii exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Senior Airman Vaughn Weber

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii. The Air National Guard/Air Reserve Command Test Center tested a new satellite communications (SATCOM) suite on the HC-130J aircraft during the recent Sentry Aloha exercise, the Air National Guard announced in a statement.

This advancement integrates a multiband, resilient beyond line-of-sight SATCOM capability, which is designed to enhance the aircraft's communication functions across various orbital networks. The newly tested communications suite allows the HC-130J to connect with hybrid space architectures, including proliferated low Earth orbit, geostationary Earth orbit, and medium Earth orbit in both Ku and Ka bands, the statement reads, adding that the system is designed to be resistant to electromagnetic warfare, ensuring reliable communication even in contested environments.

This evaluation marks a significant development toward equipping the HC-130J with SIPRnet, enhancing onboard capabilities that were previously exclusive to ground-based Air Operations Centers, the statement adds.