Microelectronics for space, and supply chain bottlenecks

Podcast

October 22, 2021

John McHale

Editorial Director

Chief Technology Officer of CAES Dave Young.

Supply chain bottlenecks, small satellites, complex adversarial threats in space and electromagnetic spectrum domains are all driving innovation at the microelectronics level. In this podcast, Dave Young, CTO of CAES, formerly Cobham, discusses how these challenges impact microelectronics solutions for military programs, how the defense industry is coping with the semiconductor supply chain headaches through investment and a plan for on-sho​re production, how commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products factor into modern military space systems, and what CAES' acquisition of Colorado Engineering means for the company.  

 

This podcast is sponsored by Aerospace Tech Week, which will now take place, next month, November 3-4 2021 in Toulouse, FRANCE. The show encompasses six different events -- Avionics Expo, Connected Aircraft Europe, Aerospace Testing Europe, MRO IT, Flight OPS IT and FACE. To learn more about Aerospace Tech Week 2021, visit www.aerospacetechweek.com.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions/CAES

Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Unmanned
