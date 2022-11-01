Military Embedded Systems

Microsatellite launched into orbit by U.S. Space Force

November 01, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Microsatellite launched into orbit by U.S. Space Force
Image courtesy Millennium Space Systems

EL SEGUNDO, California. U.S. Space Force has launched a microsatellite produced by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems into orbit, the company announced in a statement.

Tetra-1 was launched aboard USSF-44 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite was "created for various prototype missions in and around geosynchronous Earth orbit," the statement reads. The company did not go into specifics about the mission that the satellite would perform.

"The program was the first prototype award under the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command's Space Enterprise Consortium Other Transaction Authority [OTA] charter," the statement reads.

Col. Tim Sejba, director of Innovation and Prototyping, Development Corps, Space and Missile Systems Center, Detachment 1 at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, said in the statement that "one of our primary goals is to be more agile in the development and deployment of innovative space assets,” and the Tetra effort was related to that.

“By leveraging OTA contracts with programs like TETRA-1, we are expediting the execution of new space development missions," he said.

Boeing

