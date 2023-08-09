Satellite comms platform to be developed for U.S. Air Force by RTX

Military Embedded Systems

MCKINNEY, Texas. Collins Aerospace, a division of RTX, will develop a platform-agnostic, Beyond-Line-Of-Sight satellite communications pod after winning a contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, according to the company's statement.

The upcoming communications pod is intended to deliver resilient, high bandwidth, and low latency data and communications directly to aircraft cockpits. The design will incorporate both military and commercial satellites, and the device will be expected to seamlessly switch between different vendor services, requiring minimal hardware adjustments, the statement reads.

Additionally, it will be compatible with emerging satellite constellations as they become operational, the company says.

