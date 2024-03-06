Satellite contract for Air Force Research Laboratory won by Terran Orbital

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Terran Orbital

BOCA RATON, Florida. Terran Orbital Corporation won a $15.2 million contract to deliver Ambassador Class satellite platforms to the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes solar arrays and support equipment and is managed through Axient Corporation, with the aim to integrate payloads into ESPA-Grande size space vehicle platforms, targeting specific U.S. Space Force missions, the company says.

The platforms, based on Terran Orbital's commercial Ambassador platform, are similar to those used in the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites, the statement reads.