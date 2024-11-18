Military Embedded Systems

Satellite modems and equipment contract signed between Comtech and U.S. Navy

News

November 18, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Comtech

CHANDLER, Ariz. Comtech Telecommunications won a sole-source contract from the U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command to supply its U.S sovereign software-defined SLM-5650B satellite communications (SATCOM) modems, upgrade kits, firmware options, and technical support. 

According to the announcement from Comtech, the contract has a four-year period of performance and is valued at more than $50 million.

The company announcement states that the software-defined Comtech SLM-5650B is currently used to support multiple critical U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO waveforms, including DVB-S2X, and is designed to be able to easily add more waveforms and functions to meet emerging mission needs. 

Featured Companies

Comtech Telecommunications

68 South Service Road. Suite 230
Melville, NY 11747
Website
[email protected]
+1.480.333.2200

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock image
News
Defense semiconductor company ENGIN-IC acquired by MACOM

November 18, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Graphic courtesy Neousys
News
Autonomous data-logging vehicle leverages rugged AI-enabled system

November 18, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Wireless power beaming technology for U.S. Army to be developed by Raytheon

November 14, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.