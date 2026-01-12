Small-sat market for Earth observation driven by defense, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global market for small satellites used for Earth observation is projected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2025 to $5.52 billion by 2030 at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%, according to a study Earth Observation Small Satellite Market: Global Forecast to 2030," from MarketsandMarkets.

The defense segment, say the study authors, is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the study period 2025-2030.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by major investments in national observation programs across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's growing need for satellite imagery to support agriculture, environmental monitoring, defense surveillance, and disaster response is increasing the use of EO small satellites in the region, say the study authors.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.