Military Embedded Systems

Small-sat market for Earth observation driven by defense, study predicts

News

January 12, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Small-sat market for Earth observation driven by defense, study predicts
Stock image

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The global market for small satellites used for Earth observation is projected to grow from $2.64 billion in 2025 to $5.52 billion by 2030 at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%, according to a study Earth Observation Small Satellite Market: Global Forecast to 2030," from MarketsandMarkets.

The defense segment, say the study authors, is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the study period 2025-2030.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by major investments in national observation programs across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's growing need for satellite imagery to support agriculture, environmental monitoring, defense surveillance, and disaster response is increasing the use of EO small satellites in the region, say the study authors.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Expanded sonobuoy dispensing system tested on MQ-9B SeaGuardian

January 14, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic courtesy SRC, Inc.
News
AI/ML contract for embedded operations signed by SRC, AFRL

January 14, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber