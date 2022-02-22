Spacecraft developed for USSF weather satellite program completes review

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. SAN DIEGO, Calif. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced that it has completed the final design review (FDR) of its spacecraft design for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Weather System (EWS) satellite program.

According to the company, GA-EMS has developed a prototype EWS spacecraft utilizing a reliable, redundant bus with a high performance electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) weather sensor payload to support the USSF as it looks to transition from aging on-orbit systems to next generation weather satellites.

Officials claim that the company's goal is to be a weather mission partner with the USSF by providing advanced technologies intended to ensure essential weather data is delivered to the warfighter and by supporting USSF initiatives such as weather data as a service.

As the prime contractor, GA-EMS has assembled an experienced team to deliver the EWS satellite design. The team includes EO Vista, LLC to provide the EO/IR weather sensor payload, Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER) Inc. for weather product generation, and Parsons Corporation to provide Enterprise Ground Station command and control and operations support.