Military Embedded Systems

Avionics suite from Moog selected for T-6A training aircraft upgrade

News

July 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Avionics suite from Moog selected for T-6A training aircraft upgrade
Image via Moog

MINERAL WELLS, Texas. The U.S. Air Force chose Moog Inc.’s Genesys Avionics Suite for its T-6A Texan II Avionics Replacement Program, the company announced in a statement.

The T-6A, a single-engine, two-seat trainer used in the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS), is used for preparing pilots for advanced aircraft, including bombers, fighters, and transport planes. The selected avionics suite will replace legacy systems and is intended to improve training efficiency and mission readiness, the statement reads.

Moog is partnering with Borsight on the program and will provide an integrated cockpit solution designed to support pilot transition to operational aircraft. The Genesys Avionics Suite features a user interface optimized for training environments and supports a range of training objectives, according to the company.

The program draws on Moog’s previous experience delivering avionics for global trainer platforms, including the Grob 120TP, Pilatus PC-7, and Aero Vodochody L-39, the company says.

Featured Companies

Moog Space and Defense Group

400 Jamison Road
Elma, NY 14059
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Tekever
News
Hyperspectral optical radar sensor tested on Tekever drone

November 05, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Kongsberg
News
Air defense components to be acquired by Norway from Kongsberg

November 03, 2025

More Radar/EW
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms