Avionics suite from Moog selected for T-6A training aircraft upgrade

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Moog

MINERAL WELLS, Texas. The U.S. Air Force chose Moog Inc.’s Genesys Avionics Suite for its T-6A Texan II Avionics Replacement Program, the company announced in a statement.

The T-6A, a single-engine, two-seat trainer used in the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS), is used for preparing pilots for advanced aircraft, including bombers, fighters, and transport planes. The selected avionics suite will replace legacy systems and is intended to improve training efficiency and mission readiness, the statement reads.

Moog is partnering with Borsight on the program and will provide an integrated cockpit solution designed to support pilot transition to operational aircraft. The Genesys Avionics Suite features a user interface optimized for training environments and supports a range of training objectives, according to the company.

The program draws on Moog’s previous experience delivering avionics for global trainer platforms, including the Grob 120TP, Pilatus PC-7, and Aero Vodochody L-39, the company says.