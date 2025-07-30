Military Embedded Systems

Navy completes 73-hour solar UAS flight with Skydweller platform

News

July 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Navy completes 73-hour solar UAS flight with Skydweller platform
Image via NAVAIR

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy, in coordination with Skydweller Aero, completed a three-day continuous flight of a solar-powered uncrewed aerial system (UAS) during recent testing at Stennis, Mississippi, the service announced in a statement.

Led by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), the 73-hour mission demonstrated the Skydweller platform’s ability to maintain sustained solar-powered operation, validating its energy balance, autonomy, and weather adaptability, the statement reads.

The test also confirmed the system’s communications stability and real-time onboard decision-making capabilities. According to the Navy, these features support persistent maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions across large oceanic areas.

Skydweller is designed to provide wide-area ISR coverage for extended durations, allowing higher-end ISR assets to focus on time-sensitive or specialized missions. The Navy began evaluating the system in 2020 to address operational needs in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) region, including maritime domain awareness and counter-narcotics efforts.

Further testing is planned later this year in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

22268 Cedar Point Road Building 409
Patuxent River, MD
Website

Skydweller Aero, Inc.

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
Press Release
SINTRONES’ ABOX-5220/5221 Advances Edge AI for Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Proactive Defense

November 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Sev1Tech
News
Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

October 15, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
ESA photo
News
Radar satellite launched by Ariane 6 to support Copernicus Earth observation

November 05, 2025

More Comms