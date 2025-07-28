Military Embedded Systems

DIRCM self-protection system to be integrated on German A400M aircraft

News

July 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems will supply its J-MUSIC directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system for installation on Germany’s A400M military transport aircraft under a $260 million contract with Airbus Defence and Space, the company announced in a statement.

The six-year contract follows a procurement decision by the German Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), the statement reads.

The J-MUSIC system is designed to detect and counter infrared-guided missile threats, particularly those launched from man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), using a combination of laser technology and imaging sensors to track and disrupt incoming missiles in real time without crew intervention, according to the company.

The DIRCM system’s modular architecture enables integration with various aircraft types and missile warning systems, the company says, and its compact size is intended to minimize impact on aircraft payload and performance.

