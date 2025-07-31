Military Embedded Systems

Multi-function OpenVPX electronic warfare system launched by Pacific Defense

July 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, California. Pacific Defense introduced its SABER product line of multi-function electronic warfare and signals intelligence (EW/SIGINT) systems, beginning with the EWS1090VP, a 9-slot 3U OpenVPX platform designed for modular deployment across multi-domain missions, the company announced in a statement.

The EWS1090VP combines counter-UAS, counter-communications, counter-IED, and counter-radar capabilities into a single system and is engineered to support wideband processing, electronic surveillance, direction-finding, geolocation, and electronic attack, the statement reads.

Built to align with CMOSS Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, SABER supports rapid integration and field upgrades using commercially available hardware and third-party software-defined radios (SDRs), the company says, adding that this open-systems approach enhances adaptability against frequency-agile threats in contested electromagnetic environments.

The system also incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect anomalous RF behaviors and improve targeting efficiency while reducing operator workload, the company says. SABER can be operated manually or remotely through a unified interface and is intended to support evolving electromagnetic spectrum operations.

