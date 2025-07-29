Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army adopts Virtual Battlespace 4 to expand game-based training program

July 29, 2025

U.S. Army adopts Virtual Battlespace 4 to expand game-based training program
Image via Bohemia Interactive Simulations

ORLANDO, Florida. The U.S. Army chose Bohemia Interactive Simulations’ Virtual Battlespace 4 (VBS4) to enhance its Games for Training (GFT) program, upgrading the service’s primary game-based simulation platform under a contract modification, the company announced in a statement.

The GFT program, in place since 2013, supports tactical training, mission rehearsal, and leadership development across individual and collective echelons, the statement reads. VBS4, the latest version of the platform, replaces earlier iterations used by the Army since 2009.

According to the company, VBS4 introduces a number of performance and usability upgrades, including an improved graphics engine, enhanced networking capabilities, a streamlined user interface, and access to a global terrain server for more realistic and scalable training environments.

The software is used at more than 80 Army training sites, schoolhouses, and simulation centers, and supports exercises ranging from squad-level training to mission command and staff operations, the company says. Bohemia Interactive Simulations is a subsidiary of BAE Systems.

