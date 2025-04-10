Transportable SATCOM hubs from Gilat ordered by unnamed drone company

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Gilat

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Defense won a contract valued at over $11 million to supply DKET 3420 transportable satellite communication hubs to an undisclosed uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) company, the company announced in a statement.

The DKET 3420 system is designed to support rapid deployment of SATCOM capabilities for mission-critical operations in the field, and the terminals feature multi-carrier support and a modular architecture that can scale to 32 modems, enabling efficient satellite bandwidth utilization and reliable connectivity under diverse operational conditions, the statement reads.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this year. The company says the contract reflects increasing demand for portable, high-performance satellite networking solutions for defense applications.