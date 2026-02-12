USSF-87 mission launches from Cape Canaveral

USSF-87 mission launches from Cape CanaveralNews
February 12, 2026
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) System Delta 80 (SYD 80) and its mission partners successfully launched its mission at 4:22 a.m. EST today (February 12, 2026) aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.
According to the announcement from the Space Force, the USSF-87 mission included a variety of payloads that will advance space technology plus will benefit current and future programs of record. The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) space system is a capability supporting U.S. Space Command’s space surveillance operations as a high-performance, dedicated Space Surveillance Network sensor.
The system was delivered to orbit by ULA’s Vulcan rocket in the “VC4S” configuration, featuring a Centaur V upper stage, four solid-rocket motors, and a standard payload fairing. In addition to GSSAP, USSF-87 included additional research, development, and training systems, which the USSF will use to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for precision on-orbit maneuvers. These systems are also aimed at enhancing and validating resiliency and protection in geosynchronous orbit.