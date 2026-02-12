USSF-87 mission launches from Cape Canaveral

Military Embedded Systems

February 12, 2026

Photo: U.S. Space Force

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) System Delta 80 (SYD 80) and its mission partners successfully launched its mission at 4:22 a.m. EST today (February 12, 2026) aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

According to the announcement from the Space Force, the USSF-87 mission included a variety of payloads that will advance space technology plus will benefit current and future programs of record. The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) space system is a capability supporting U.S. Space Command’s space surveillance operations as a high-performance, dedicated Space Surveillance Network sensor. 

The system was delivered to orbit by ULA’s Vulcan rocket in the “VC4S” configuration, featuring a Centaur V upper stage, four solid-rocket motors, and a standard payload fairing. In addition to GSSAP, USSF-87 included additional research, development, and training systems, which the USSF will use to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for precision on-orbit maneuvers. These systems are also aimed at enhancing and validating resiliency and protection in geosynchronous orbit.

 

