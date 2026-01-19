Military Embedded Systems

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s Matchstiq V40 SDR platform

January 19, 2026

This week’s product, the Epiq Solutions Matchstiq V40, is a software-defined radio (SDR) and signal-processing platform that combines an Analog Devices AD9084 MxFE RF front end with an AMD Versal Adaptive SoC [system-on-chip]. Together they form a low-latency platform with as much as 2 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth, large numbers of definable digital down-converters (DDCs) and digital up-converters (DUCs), fast frequency hopping, and an extremely fast sweep speed.

The Machstiq V40 is targeted at applications with stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements like uncrewed system (UxS) payloads, crewed airborne systems, antijamming systems, electronic intelligence (ELINT), special communications, and more.

The V40 supports three operational modes:

  • Standalone with customer developed software applications and FPGA IP to enable advanced processing;
  • as a 100 GbE VITA 49 streaming device;
  • or in a combination of both.

Other features include dynamic reconfiguration, full-bandwidth signal monitoring. and snapshot.

Key Features

  • 9 GHz direct sampling radio
  • 2 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth for processing on receive and transmit
  • Single physical channel assignable to large numbers of digital down-converter/digital up-converter channels within 2 GHz window
  • Low-latency digital architecture
  • VITA 49 streaming on 100 GbE
  • Power:  40 W
  • Open architecture software environment
  • Size: 7.02 x 4.34 x 1.635 inches (178 x 110 x 42 mm)
  • Weight: 2.2 lb. (10 kg)
  • RF channel bandwidth: Up to 2 GHz
  • Frequency range: 1 MHz to 9 GHz
  • Sample rate: 2.5 GS/s, maximum contiguous payload, at 16 bits
  • Environmental options:
    • Storage: -40 °C to 85 °C
    • Operation: -40 °C to 70 °C

For more information, visit the Matchstiq V40 product page, company's website, or follow the links below.

Epiq Solutions

3740 Industrial Ave
Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008
Website
[email protected]
+1 847 598 0218
