PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s Matchstiq V40 SDR platform

This week’s product, the Epiq Solutions Matchstiq V40, is a software-defined radio (SDR) and signal-processing platform that combines an Analog Devices AD9084 MxFE RF front end with an AMD Versal Adaptive SoC [system-on-chip]. Together they form a low-latency platform with as much as 2 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth, large numbers of definable digital down-converters (DDCs) and digital up-converters (DUCs), fast frequency hopping, and an extremely fast sweep speed.