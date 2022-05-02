Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined radio contract for U.S. Army could net companies as much as $6 billion over decade

News

May 02, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo/Nicholas Robertson, U.S. Army Operational Test Command Visual Information Specialist.

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Army recently awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract for its new Combat Net Radio (CNR) modernization project to L3Harris Technologies (Rochester, New York) and Thales Defense Security (Clarksburg, Maryland).

The CNR -- a single-channel voice and data radio -- is inteded to phase out aging Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radios across all service components, field HMS Manpack and Leader tactical data radios, and modernize the services' cryptographic devices.

Lt. Col. Sherida Whindleton, Product Manager for Waveforms, assigned to Project Manager Tactical Radios, said that the CNR project's software-defined capabilities will support the new, resilient waveforms that are either in development or under consideration as part of the U.S. military's drive toward communications modernization.

Following completion of initial test and NSA certification, the Army will field its first CNR equipped unit in FY24; the overall CNR contract ceiling is $6.1 billion, with orders enabled against this contract until March 2032.

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
