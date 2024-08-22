Spectrum-sharing project by Wireless Innovation Forum gears up

WASHINGTON. The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced the formation of the Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group within the Wireless Innovation Committee (WInnCmte).

The WInnForum describes itself as an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators, and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative use of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. According to the group’s press release, the goal of the WInnForum is to identify existing and new frameworks to support the requirements identified during the exploration of highly dynamic spectrum sharing, which will include stakeholders such as airborne users.

“The purpose of this project is to start with the best practices identified in CBRS [Citizens Broadband Radio Service] spectrum sharing, and then attempt to simplify and optimize these practices for future applications, including the 3.1 GHz band,” stated Andrew Clegg, WInnForum’s CTO. “Future spectrum sharing will inevitably face a greater number of incumbent systems and a need for more rapid dynamic reconfiguration, and WInnForum is up to the challenge of adapting what we’ve done in CBRS. It’s the best place to start, given the sharing expertise we’ve developed over nearly ten years.”



The Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group's results -- either a report or recommendation -- are slated to be revealed by February 2025.