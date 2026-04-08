Advanced reconnaissance vehicles from General Dynamics to enter next phase for U.S. Marine Corps

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. General Dynamics Land Systems won a $450 million agreement from the U.S. Marine Corps for the Pre-Production Development phase of the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle competition, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the next phase will cover validation of the final design and production of multiple vehicles representing part of the expected family of Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle variants. The effort will then move into a series of U.S. government test and evaluation activities, the company says.

General Dynamics Land Systems says its prototype vehicle has undergone testing during earlier phases of the competition. The company adds that the new award continues its work with the Marine Corps on the reconnaissance vehicle program, the statement reads.