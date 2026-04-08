Military Embedded Systems

Advanced reconnaissance vehicles from General Dynamics to enter next phase for U.S. Marine Corps

News

April 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Advanced reconnaissance vehicles from General Dynamics to enter next phase for U.S. Marine Corps
Image via General Dynamics

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. General Dynamics Land Systems won a $450 million agreement from the U.S. Marine Corps for the Pre-Production Development phase of the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle competition, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the next phase will cover validation of the final design and production of multiple vehicles representing part of the expected family of Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle variants. The effort will then move into a series of U.S. government test and evaluation activities, the company says.

General Dynamics Land Systems says its prototype vehicle has undergone testing during earlier phases of the competition. The company adds that the new award continues its work with the Marine Corps on the reconnaissance vehicle program, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Land Systems

38500 Mound Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Unmanned
Image via Abaco Systems
News
FPGA processing card to increase data processing speeds released by Abaco Systems

April 08, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo: Rodney Braithwaite via Australian government
News
Over-the-horizon radar technology from Australia to support Canada Arctic surveillance plans

April 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Air Force F-22 image
News
Software delivery to F-22 accomplished with USAF, cybersecurity firm

March 18, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via General Dynamics
News
Advanced reconnaissance vehicles from General Dynamics to enter next phase for U.S. Marine Corps

April 08, 2026

More Comms