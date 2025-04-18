AI-based situational awareness system to be integrated into Czech armored vehicles

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via CSG

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic. Retia entered into a strategic partnership with Israeli company Axon Vision to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled situational awareness systems into Czech-manufactured armored vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Retia will incorporate Axon Vision’s EdgeSA system into the PANDUR 8x8 EVO platform built by Tatra Defence Vehicle (TDV), with future integration planned for additional vehicles including the TADEAS 6x6, the statement reads.

EdgeSA is designed to enhance battlefield situational awareness by fusing real-time sensor data to detect and classify threats, reduce crew cognitive load, and support closed-hatch operations, according to the statement, which adds that Retia will market the integrated solution under the Situational Awareness for Armored Vehicles (SAAV) brand, which includes both the EdgeSA system and related integration services.

The partnership follows a competitive evaluation process and is part of a broader initiative to modernize European armored vehicle fleets, the company says.