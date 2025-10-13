AI-defined vehicle TITAN displayed at AUSA by Palantir

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Palantir

WASHINGTON, D.C. Palantir’s TITAN — an AI-defined vehicle intended to act as a mobile deep-sensing ground station and speed targeting cycles for long-range fires — was on display at Palantir's booth at AUSA 2025.

Palantir describes TITAN as a software-first approach that bundles sensor integration, networked data flows and automation to shorten the time from sensor collection to shooter action. The system is pitched as a modular ground station that can collect and fuse data from multiple domains and produce targeting information augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the statement reads.

Palantir is working with a team that includes Anduril, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Pacific Defense, SNC, Strategic Technology Consulting and World Wide Technology.

Key capabilities highlighted in Palantir’s materials include on-the-move collection and processing, reduced soldier workflow burden through automation, and interoperability with Army and joint fires systems, the company says. TITAN’s architecture is described as modular software that can ingest disparate sensor feeds, apply AI/ML processing, and deliver decision-quality outputs to tactical units, the statement reads.