News

February 04, 2026

Amphibious combat vehicles to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems won a $195 million contract to produce 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) for the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

The award brings the total number of ACV-30 vehicles ordered under the existing contract to more than 150, the statement reads. The ACV-30 configuration includes a 30mm cannon and is intended to engage targets at longer ranges than other variants, the company says.

BAE Systems says it remains under contract for the ACV-Personnel (ACV-P) and ACV-Command (ACV-C) variants. The ACV-P is intended to transport 13 combat-loaded Marines plus a three-person crew, according to the statement. The ACV-C is designed with multiple workstations for maintaining situational awareness during operations, the company says.

BAE Systems also reports delivering three Amphibious Combat Vehicle--Recovery (ACV-R) production representative test vehicles. The ACV-R is intended to support field-level maintenance, recovery, and repair for assault amphibian units, the statement reads.

Work under the ACV-30 effort is slated for Johnstown and York, Pennsylvania, while turret integration is planned for Charleston, South Carolina, using a Kongsberg turret, the company says.

