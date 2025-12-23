RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

BERLIN, Germany. Artec GmbH won an order valued at about €1.2 billion for 84 RCH155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 mm) wheeled howitzers and related training, service, and logistics support for the German Armed Forces, Rheinmetall said in a statement.

The procurement is the first call-off under a framework agreement with the Federal Office of Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) covering up to 500 RCH155 systems that could also be used by other nations. Deliveries are set to begin in 2027 and run through 2029, the statement reads.

Rheinmetall will provide the electrical systems, software, and 155 mm weapon systems to Artec for the program, the company says. Artec says the RCH155 pairs an automatic, remotely controlled artillery gun module (AGM) with a Boxer wheeled armored vehicle and is designed to support firing on the move. The statement adds that Ukraine has ordered 54 RCH155 systems in three batches, and that the United Kingdom has signaled an intent to procure the system.