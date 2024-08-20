United Electronic Industries releases the DNR-MIL-4 military-grade I/O system

Press Release

NORWOOD, Mass. United Electronic Industries (UEI) announced the launch of the DNR-MIL-4 4-slot military-grade I/O system designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace and defense industries.

This advanced system delivers unmatched reliability and performance in the most challenging environments. Engineered to comply with MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-1275/708, and MIL-STD-461F standards, the compact and rugged design ensures superior durability, making it the perfect solution for mission-critical applications.

At only 9.5" W x 7.1" D x 4.3" H, the DNR-MIL-4 is a versatile tool tailored for complex testing and control systems. The DNR-MIL-4 supports a variety of powerful processors including 8347 PowerPC, the ARM-based SoloX, and the quad-core Zynq UltraScale+. The rugged chassis structure is designed to operate in harsh conditions, with a temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C and I/O configuration via 38999 connectors, it can support up to 200 channels, and includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed data transfer. UEI offers over 90 I/O boards, including avionics, synchro/resolver, VDT, and more, that are compatible with this system ensuring wide ranging capability. Whether for health and usage monitoring (HUMS), flight-line testing, or ground vehicle applications, this solution excels in delivering precise, real-time data processing and control using technologies such as time-sensitive networking (TSN) moving data over DDS. Its flexibility extends to other high-stakes scenarios, such as launch pad control systems and jet engine testing, ensuring that engineers and operators can trust in its consistent performance under extreme conditions.

With its cutting-edge build and adaptability, UEI’s DNR-MIL-4 I/O system represents a significant advancement for engineers in aerospace and defense. By offering unparalleled reliability in harsh environments, this product reinforces UEI's commitment to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the specific needs of the industry's most demanding applications.