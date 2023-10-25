Military Embedded Systems

AI contract with U.S. Air Force will secure smart systems

News

October 25, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HiddenLayer image.

AUSTIN, Texas. Artificial intelligence (AI) security provider HiddenLayer announced its selection by AFWERX (the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force) for a small business innovation Direct-to-Phase II contract aimed at implementing HiddenLayer's Machine Learning Security (MLSec) Platform to address new challenges posed by the use of AI.

Under the terms of the contract -- reported to be $1.25 million -- HiddenLayer will install its flagship product HiddenLayer MLDR, Model Scanner, and Security Audit Reporting as a cyberdefense tool against threats to the Air Force's AI and machine learning (ML) assets. 

According to company information, the HiddenLayer MLDR tool uses an ML-based approach to analyze ML model events in real time to identify malicious activity without requiring access to the organization's ML models or sensitive training data.

Featured Companies

HiddenLayer

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber