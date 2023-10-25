AI contract with U.S. Air Force will secure smart systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HiddenLayer image. AUSTIN, Texas. Artificial intelligence (AI) security provider HiddenLayer announced its selection by AFWERX (the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force) for a small business innovation Direct-to-Phase II contract aimed at implementing HiddenLayer's Machine Learning Security (MLSec) Platform to address new challenges posed by the use of AI.

Under the terms of the contract -- reported to be $1.25 million -- HiddenLayer will install its flagship product HiddenLayer MLDR, Model Scanner, and Security Audit Reporting as a cyberdefense tool against threats to the Air Force's AI and machine learning (ML) assets.

According to company information, the HiddenLayer MLDR tool uses an ML-based approach to analyze ML model events in real time to identify malicious activity without requiring access to the organization's ML models or sensitive training data.