AI-powered cyber solution for U.S. government lined up by DISA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SandboxAQ PALO ALTO, Calif. Enterprise SaaS [software as a service] company SandboxAQ announced that the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded it the Prototype Quantum Resistant Cryptography Public Key Infrastructure Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement, under which SandboxAQ will implement its SecuritySuite, an end-to-end cryptographic management solution that is intended to provide the U.S. government with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vulnerability detection and remediation, cryptographic agility, and support for the latest quantum-resistant algorithms scheduled to be standardized by NIST [National Institute of Standards and Technology].

According to the announcement of the agreement, the SandboxAQ Security Suite enables agile cryptography to protect sensitive data from cyberattacks, including the application of cryptographic protocols that are resistant to decryption by quantum computers.

Under the terms of the contract, SandboxAQ selected Microsoft, which will provide the DevSecOps platform; and systems integrator Deloitte & Touche, which will bring its software and services capabilities. Both firms have worked with DISA on cryptographic and cybersecurity environments.

Jen Sovada, Global Public Sector President at SandboxAQ, said that the SandboxAQ OTA contract is the first of its kind and will offer a "pathway to protect DISA networks and data through follow-on deployments to wider architectures.”