Cybersecurity contract for EU garnered by Leonardo and partner

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ROME. Defense and security firm Leonardo has won a five-year contract to provide cybersecurity services for IT infrastructure and offices at eu-LISA, the European Agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems.

Under the terms of the eu-LISA contract, Leonardo -- together with partner CRI Group -- is tasked with delivering Lot 2 of the framework contract for the provision of managed ICT and corporate IT security services for eu-LISA. The contract includes integrated cybersecurity services to protect all of eu-LISA’s sites: the headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia; the operations center in Strasbourg, France; the business-continuity site in Sankt Johann im Pongau, Austria; and the liaison office in Brussels.

Featured Companies Leonardo Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4

Rome, 00195 Website