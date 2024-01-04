Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity rules for DoD contractors get expected update

News

January 04, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity rules for DoD contractors get expected update
DoD image

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) published the anticipated updated rules for for the DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program on December 26, 2023, after announcing nearly two years ago that CMMC 2.0 was on its way. 

The new rules are a follow-on to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a unified standard for security introduced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that strove initially to bring about a cultural shift within engineering and test organizations. 

According to a statement from the DoD, the certification program seeks to strengthen the cybersecurity of the defense industrial base by mandate; the revised parts, said Pentagon officials, will now allow self-assessment for some requirements, lay out priorities for protecting DoD information, and reinforce cooperation between the DoD and industry in addressing evolving threats.

Under CMMC 2.0, defense contractors and subcontractors that have access to controlled unclassified information (CUI) will be required to demonstrate the “maturity” of their own cybersecurity programs against a set of increasingly advanced capabilities. 

Due to time line and proposed rule issues, the CMMC requirements could come online in contractor solicitations as soon as summer 2024.

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms