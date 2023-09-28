AUSA panel to examine combat readiness, warfighter support

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commanding general of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and Sherrill Isenhower. U.S. Army photo. WASHINGTON. Army Materiel Command (AMC) will lead a panel discussion on “Delivering Ready Combat Power: Taking Care of People,” during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to a preview from the Command, the panel will discuss how increased quality of life is directly tied to increased Army readiness and is regarded as a critical piece of upholding the Army’s commitment to care for soldiers, Army civilians, and families. The panel will explore the Army’s installation transformation efforts to support warfighters, increase troop readiness, and enhance recruitment and retention efforts through enhanced quality of life programs and services.

Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of AMC, is scheduled to introduce the topic before turning it over to the panel members, including Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general of Installation Management Command; Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commanding general of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas; and Maj. Gen. Isenhower's wife, Sherrill Isenhower.

The panel is slated to discuss the topic of the relationship between senior commanders and garrison commanders, and will examine the role of the senior commander’s spouse, who plays a special role in representing the thousands of families who live on the installation and is instrumental in delivering the right type and amount of programs and services based on the needs of the community.



The panel will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 1-3 p.m. ET in Room 147 of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center; the discussion will also be livestreamed on the AMC Facebook page and on DVIDS.