GIVING BACK: Military Women’s Memorial

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Military Women’s Memorial, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has as its mission to honor and remember the service of women who have served in the U.S. military – thought to number 3 million since the American Revolution – as it tells their individual stories and collective history to the public in order to inform and empower future generations of service members.

The physical memorial – situated at the Ceremonial Entrance to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia – is a living memorial that houses an exhibit gallery chronicling the history of women’s service, a theater, a Hall of Honor, a conference room, gift shop and an outdoor terrace and Court of Valor. The heart of the Memorial is the Register, an interactive database that includes the names, pictures, service histories, and awards of nearly 245,000 past and present women who have served in the U.S. military services.

The Memorial – which was opened to the public in 1997 – uses as its façade the historic Hemicycle, the large wall dedicated in 1932 that was originally intended as the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. Behind the wall is a gallery chronicling the collective history of military women’s service from the American Revolution to the present and a space that serves as a multipurpose event venue, gift shop, and Hall of Honor where a tribute is paid to servicewomen who were killed in action, died in the line of duty, were held prisoner of war, and received the U.S.’s highest awards for service and bravery.

For additional information, visit https://womensmemorial.org/.