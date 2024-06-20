GIVING BACK: Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation

Story

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation, a veteran-operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which has provided critical support to wounded, ill, or injured U.S. Special Operations Command members and their families since its founding in 2009.

Task Force Dagger’s three core programs – Health Initiatives, Immediate Needs, and Rehabilitative Adaptive Events – strive to quickly step in when there’s an emergency, provide next-generation health solutions for issues, and organize events that help Special Operations Forces (SOF) members with recovery.

Exposures and experiences shared among the SOF service members directly correlate with the many adverse health conditions they come home with, and the foundation’s staff wants to be in the forefront of raising awareness for toxic exposure-related illness. The SOF Health Initiatives Program enables access to functional medicine approaches for SOF service members and families that deliver lifestyle, integrative, and nutritional interventions. The goal of the program is to provide a framework for a person-oriented approach to wellness that restores warfighters to optimal health.

Additionally, the Immediate Needs program assists service members and their families with immediate needs that are not covered by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Veterans’ Administration, or their health insurance; while Rehabilitative Adaptive Events for SOF community members and families are designed to offer encouragement, and assist with the service member’s rehabilitation and recovery from service-related wounds or injuries. Family participation in activities such as scuba diving, white-water rafting, biking, or kayaking fosters family bonding and teamwork necessary for overcoming service-related injuries and helps the family heal together.

For more information, visit https://www.taskforcedagger.org/.