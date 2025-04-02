Modernization of Near-Shored Hi-Rel Diodes Foundry and Manufacturing

Micross celebrated the grand re-opening of its 70,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art high reliability diode manufacturing and foundry operations in January. The former Semtech facility was completely upgraded with the latest fab equipment, new infrastructure and cleanrooms, providing expanded capabilities for custom low-rate production, as well as high volume full-rate production. Product types manufactured at this facility include Qualified Products List (QPL) and non-QPL Rectifiers, Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) and Zener diodes in axial and surface-mount packages, as well as assemblies in catalog and custom configurations, all engineered for the harshest environments. Solutions range from single-to-multi phase devices in high-current/high-voltage configurations. The designs are rugged. Current applications include Aerospace Generators / Power Distribution, Avionics, High Voltage Power Systems, Medical Linear Accelerators/MRI, Missile Systems, Multipliers, Radar, Shipboard Power, Sonar Arrays, Space, Torpedoes, TVS Protection, and Undersea Repeaters, and others too numerous to list. Listed on the DLA Land & Maritime QPL list and suitable for operation from -65°C to 175°C, Micross Hi-Rel Diodes are qualified to JAN, JANTX, JANTXV, & JANS (Space) quality levels.

Our extensive portfolio of Hi-Rel Diode solutions continues to expand, with the following newly qualified product lines, and those currently being qualified and planned for release:

MIL-PRF-19500/427, 1N5614US through 1N5622US

Qualified up to JANTXV level

JANS level to be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

MIL-PRF-19500/429, 1N5615US through 1N5623US

Qualified up to JANTXV level,

JANS level to be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

MIL-PRF-19500/483, JANTXM19500/483-03

To be qualified in Q2 2025, accepting orders for all grades now

