Military Embedded Systems

Defense electronics market to reach $289 billion by 2028, study predicts

News

April 26, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The defense electronics market -- estimated at $220.3 billion in 2023 -- is projected to reach $289. billion by 2028, growing at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets, "Defense Electronics Market: Industry Forecast to 2028." 

Driving the defense electronics market, according to the study authors, will be increasing investment in integrated defense technologies, which will enable better real-time decision-making, enhanced remote operations, and increased ability for reprogramming in the field. 

A major factor that could hold back the defense electronics market, however,may be the mounting cost of sophisticated technologies and associated infrastructure. 

The study authors also predict that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the defense electronics market in 2023, with demand in this region due largely to the increased adoption of defense electronic products and the growing focus on developing advanced systems to increase defense capabilities.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms