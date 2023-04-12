Military Embedded Systems

F-16 EW suite counters RF threats in U.S. Air Force test

News

April 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F-16 EW suite counters RF threats in U.S. Air Force test
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman recently demonstrated a new electronic warfare (EW) suite for the F-16 aircraft to counter radio frequency threats as part of U.S. Air Force Laboratory Intelligence Validated Emulator (LIVE) testing, the company announced in a statement.

During the test of the AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS), simulated air defense radar pulses were injected directly into IVEWS to evaluate its ability to recognize and counter advanced threats, the statement reads. The signals used in LIVE testing are intended to offer realistic representations of radio frequency threats, allowing electronic warfare systems to be tested in realistic environments.

The IVEWS technology is intended to allow extended frequency coverage, full spatial coverage, and more rapid responses using broadband power amplifiers and adaptive countermeasure modulations to better detect and defeat enemy sensors and weapons, the statement reads. The system will be used on the F-16 fleet and can be used on current and previous generations of the aircraft, the company says.

