Geolocation support services to be provided to U.S. Space Force by Kratos

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions won a $48 million Geolocation Global Support Services (GGSS) contract to provide electromagnetic interference (EMI) resolution support for the U.S. Space Force, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Kratos will assist Space Force EMI managers and related elements with resolving interference issues, utilizing its global radio frequency (RF) sensor network. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2029, the statement reads.

Kratos operates a worldwide RF sensor network comprising over 21 sites and 190 sensors and antennas that monitor L, S, C, X, and Ku bands. The network supports various Space Domain Awareness (SDA) missions, including bandwidth monitoring, signal characterization, interference mitigation, and tracking, the company says.

This internally funded network is managed by Kratos satellite communications personnel and serves both U.S. government and commercial satellite operators, the statement adds.