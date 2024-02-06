Missile-warning systems contract for U.S. Army, allies won by BAE Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems HUNTSVILLE, Ala. BAE Systems won $114 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the U.S. Army to supply AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS), a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls. CMWS is a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls.

CMWS systems -- part of the company's "Intrepid Shield" layers of systems to ensure aircraft and ground platform survivability that uses the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats -- are in use on different platform types worldwide. The company says that it is the standard missile-warning and hostile-fire detection system for U.S. Army aircraft.

With the new FMS contracts, additional U.S. allies can now use CMWS to protect existing fleets and newly acquired aircraft, including AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The company notes that CMWS is compatible with expendable countermeasure dispensers, as well as laser-based directable infrared countermeasure systems.

CMWS is designed and manufactured at BAE Systems’ facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; Austin, Texas; and Huntsville, Alabama.