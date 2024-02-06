Military Embedded Systems

Missile-warning systems contract for U.S. Army, allies won by BAE Systems

News

February 06, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. BAE Systems won $114 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the U.S. Army to supply AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS), a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls.

 

CMWS is a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls.

CMWS systems -- part of the company's "Intrepid Shield" layers of systems to ensure aircraft and ground platform survivability that uses the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter advanced threats -- are in use on different platform types worldwide. The company says that it is the standard missile-warning and hostile-fire detection system for U.S. Army aircraft. 

With the new FMS contracts, additional U.S. allies can now use CMWS to protect existing fleets and newly acquired aircraft, including AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The company notes that CMWS is compatible with expendable countermeasure dispensers, as well as laser-based directable infrared countermeasure systems.

CMWS is designed and manufactured at BAE Systems’ facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire; Austin, Texas; and Huntsville, Alabama.

 

