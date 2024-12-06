Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band contract from U.S. Navy won by Raytheon

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon won a $590 million production contract from the U.S. Navy for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes shipsets, support equipment, spares, and engineering support for the NGJ-MB system, which is being developed in cooperation with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The jammer is designed for deployment on EA-18G Growler aircraft to target advanced radar systems, communications, and other radio frequency threats, the statement reads.

NGJ-MB is designed to enhance the U.S. Navy’s electronic warfare capabilities by reducing adversary targeting ranges, disrupting kill chains, and enabling simultaneous targeting of multiple threats. It also supports kinetic weapon operations and extends the operational range of naval crews, according to the company.

Work on the program will occur at facilities in McKinney, Texas; Forest, Mississippi; El Segundo, California; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, with completion expected by 2028, the statement adds.