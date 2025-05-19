Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band enters follow-on production under Navy contract

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon won a $580 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue production of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic attack system, the company announced in a statement.

The contract covers additional NGJ-MB pod shipsets, spare parts, and support equipment. Deliveries will include systems for both the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force as part of a cooperative development and production program, the statement reads.

NGJ-MB is an airborne electronic warfare system designed to disrupt and degrade enemy radar and communication systems. The mid-band system uses active electronically scanned arrays housed in underwing pods mounted on the EA-18G Growler aircraft, the company says.

According to the statement, NGJ-MB enables U.S. and allied forces to counter modern radio frequency threats across a range of operating environments. Production work will be conducted at Raytheon facilities in Mississippi, Texas, California, and Massachusetts, with completion expected by 2028.