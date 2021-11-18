Radar engine for critical search, navigation applications chosen for U.S. Army consoles

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Kongsberg Geospatial

OTTAWA, Ontario. Geospatial-software Kongsberg Geospatial announced that its TerraLens geospatial software development kit (SDK) was selected by Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors to provide the geospatial display and rendering engine for the next generation of U.S. Navy surface-search radars.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kongsberg will supply TerraLens for inclusion in the Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors SDK, whichi is intended to provide a highly performant next-gen geospatial and 3D display capability for the Navy's operator consoles.

Ultra Naval Systems and Sensors was awarded a $42 million contract in July 2020 to develop and manufacture a new surface fleet radar system -- the Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR), a multimission radar focused on safe navigation, surface search, and periscope detection -- that is slated to replace the Navy's legacy navigation radars. The NGSSR uses a software-based technology designed to extend, enhance, and optimize radar-system performance.