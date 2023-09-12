Saab inks $524 million order for additional functionality for Gripen E aircraft

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM. Saab and Sweden's national Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) have signed an agreement -- worth approximately SEK 5.8 billion ($524 million) -- regarding new functionality and adjusted delivery schedules for Gripen E and Gripen C/D multirole fighter aircraft.

According to Saab's announcement, the amended agreement includes changes to the electronic warfare (EW), communications, and reconnaissance systems, plus changes to the delivery schedules for Gripen E and Gripen C/D.

Saab, together with Sweden's armed forces and FMV, have agreed on adjusted development and delivery plans, thereby enabling continued development and operation for Sweden's armed forces of Gripen C/D after 2030 in parallel with the introduction of the next-generation fighter, Gripen E.