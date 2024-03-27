SOSA aligned wideband multichannel RF digitizers from Analog Devices aim at reduced SWaP

Military Embedded Systems

March 27, 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass. The Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) ADSY1100 series is a family of wideband multichannel RF digitizers in a 3U VPX SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] aligned format, aimed at use in electronic test and measurement systems, radar/communications systems, electronic warfare (EW), phased-array radar systems, and broadband communications applications. 

According to the company's specs, the system is built around ADI’s next-generation “Apollo” MXFE device, featuring DAC sample rates up to 28 GS/sec and ADC sample rates up to 20 GS/sec in a 4Tx/4Rx configuration. The AD9084 integrates digital signal processing (DSP) such as digital decimation, interpolation, numerically controlled oscillators (NCO), FFT sniffers, RX-to-TX loopback, linearization algorithms, fractional rate samplers, and more for a reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint. These built-in power-efficient DSP features free up FPGA [field-programmable gate array] resources for user-defined mission-specific processing.

The digitizer card pairs AD9084 with the AMD Virtex Ultrascale+ family of FPGAs; depending on processing and power requirements, the user can vary settings options of the FPGA as needed. Swappable RF/microwave tuner personality cards mate to the digitizer card within the single 1-inch pitch chassis to enable optimized performance for a variety of applications. A SOSA aligned slot profile is used for the backplane connectors, enabling a flexible system design easily integrated into customer prototype demonstrations. Software drivers are provided for fast deployment.

