SOSA aligned wideband multichannel RF digitizers from Analog Devices aim at reduced SWaP

SOSA aligned wideband multichannel RF digitizers from Analog Devices aim at reduced SWaPNews
March 27, 2024
WILMINGTON, Mass. The Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) ADSY1100 series is a family of wideband multichannel RF digitizers in a 3U VPX SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] aligned format, aimed at use in electronic test and measurement systems, radar/communications systems, electronic warfare (EW), phased-array radar systems, and broadband communications applications.
According to the company's specs, the system is built around ADI’s next-generation “Apollo” MXFE device, featuring DAC sample rates up to 28 GS/sec and ADC sample rates up to 20 GS/sec in a 4Tx/4Rx configuration. The AD9084 integrates digital signal processing (DSP) such as digital decimation, interpolation, numerically controlled oscillators (NCO), FFT sniffers, RX-to-TX loopback, linearization algorithms, fractional rate samplers, and more for a reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint. These built-in power-efficient DSP features free up FPGA [field-programmable gate array] resources for user-defined mission-specific processing.
The digitizer card pairs AD9084 with the AMD Virtex Ultrascale+ family of FPGAs; depending on processing and power requirements, the user can vary settings options of the FPGA as needed. Swappable RF/microwave tuner personality cards mate to the digitizer card within the single 1-inch pitch chassis to enable optimized performance for a variety of applications. A SOSA aligned slot profile is used for the backplane connectors, enabling a flexible system design easily integrated into customer prototype demonstrations. Software drivers are provided for fast deployment.
