7Starlake Announces the PCIe104-RH: Intel 13th Raptor-Lake (H) Rugged Processing Unit Built for Mission-Critical Embedded Applications

Product

Image courtesy 7Starlake

CHANTILLY, Va. 7Starlake is excited to introduce the PCIe104-RH, a cutting-edge PCIe/104 processing unit designed to deliver unmatched performance and versatility for rugged, high-performance embedded systems.

Leveraging Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake (H) processors and modular architecture, the PCIe104-RH is engineered to support demanding applications in military, defense, unmanned systems and C4ISR [Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance].

it’s powered by Intel® Core™ i7-13800HRE/HE processors, ensuring seamless execution of edge computing, and mission-critical workloads. As for integrated GPU options from Modular design – MXM Type A/B, it’s for NVIDIA® Lovelace GPUs (2000 Ada, 5000 Ada) and Ampere A4500 for accelerated parallel processing. What’s more, the operational temperature ranges from -40°C to 85°C. We have to mention that the PCI/104 Express Type 2 compatibility supports 2x PCIEX4 plus 4x PCIEX1, in addition PCIE/104-RH enables modular system design with dual Mini PCIe slots, M.2 NVMe (Gen 4.0x4), SlimSAS (PCI-Ex8) connections, and dual Ethernet (Intel® I226-LM GbE). At last, compact and robust design with dimensions of 148mm x 110mm allows easy integration into space-constrained platforms while maintaining rugged durability.



PCIe/104 is a rugged, stackable, compact embedded computing solution with modular architecture, reducing time-to-market and costs, ideal for defense, and mission-critical applications.

Key features:

PCIe/104 Express Type2 Slot for Open Modular Architecture

Standard MXM Type 3.1 Support NVIDIA QUADRO® GPU

NVIDIA® MXM Ampere RTX A4500

(80W/130W, 16GB GDDR6, 5,888 CUDA Cores)

Intel® 13th Raptor Lake-H Core-I Processor

(14C, 20T 2.5/5.0 GHz, 24MB, 45W)

Multi-Expansions include Dual Mini PCIe Express Slots

GPU can be targeted for 4 Mini Display port outputs

Extreme Temperature Support -40°C to 85°C



Environmental Specifications:

Temperature: -40 C to +85 C

Storage temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Relative Humidity: 10% to 90%, non-condensing



