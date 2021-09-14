Abaco Systems Joins Leonardo for Announcement at DSEI

Press Release

LONDON—Sept. 14, 2021 Abaco Systems announced its support of Leonardo’s Team AW149 UK press event at DSEI 2021. Abaco supplies Leonardo with innovative rugged compute, networking and sensor processing technology and integrated mission systems designed and manufactured in the UK.

Abaco has a long-established presence in the UK and over 300 employees in manufacturing, R&D, sales and customer support between their Edinburgh, Lothian office and their Towcester, Northamptonshire List X site. These sites produce hardware and software solutions for many commercial and defense applications. Examples include the FORCE2C flight certifiable computer and the GVC1001 ultra high performance graphics, vision and AI computer, both of which are used in helicopters like the AW149.

John Muller, Chief Growth Officer at Abaco, commented, “Our relationship with Leonardo resulted in their use of our technology for their Obstacle Proximity LIDAR System (OPLS) and the development of a mission display computer. Combinations of these systems are deployed on many of their helicopter series. We’re honored to continue the relationship with the AW149 and future programs.”



