Altera to become independent FPGA firm under majority investment by Silver Lake

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Intel SANTA CLARA, California. Intel reached an agreement to sell a 51% stake in its Altera business to private equity firm Silver Lake, establishing Altera as an independent company focused solely on field-programmable gate array (FPGA) solutions, the company announced in a statement.

Valued at $8.75 billion, the transaction positions Altera as the largest standalone FPGA provider and is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approval. Intel will retain a 49% minority interest, the statement reads.

Altera produces high-performance FPGAs used across multiple sectors, including radar, electronic warfare, and other military and aerospace applications. The company will continue to rely on Intel for foundry services and customer collaboration, according to the statement.

Raghib Hussain, formerly president of Products and Technologies at Marvell, will take over as chief executive officer of Altera effective May 5, 2025.