Military Embedded Systems

Ground-surveillance radar for Egypt's forces ordered from SRC

News

February 14, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ground-surveillance radar for Egypt's forces ordered from SRC
Image courtesy SRC Inc.

Syracuse, NY.  SRC, Inc. has won a contract from technology contractor Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC -- McLean, Virginia) to manufacture and deliver the SRC SR Hawk ground-surveillance radar system to support the mobile surveillance sensor security aystem (MS3) for the country of Egypt. 

According to the contract announcement put out by SRC, the SR Hawk long-range ground-surveillance radar is intended to give users very reliable situational awareness in a low-power package with easy setup. It is designed, says SRC, to operate in all types of weather, even the extreme temperatures commonly seen in Egypt. The system has automated electro-optic sensor cueing, audible alerts, and multitarget tracking/anticlutter provisions. 

Featured Companies

SRC

7502 Round Pond Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Lockheed Martin image.
News
Lockheed Martin won't proceed with deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright
News
Security IP module aligned with SOSA and CMOSS from Curtiss-Wright chosen for sensor programs
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: Wind River
Blog
AI and intelligent systems: The road to better and faster decisions in high-risk scenarios
More A.I.
Comms
(Stock image.)
News
AMD obtains all necessary approvals for its acquisition of Xilinx
More Comms