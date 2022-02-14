Ground-surveillance radar for Egypt's forces ordered from SRC

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SRC Inc.

Syracuse, NY. SRC, Inc. has won a contract from technology contractor Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC -- McLean, Virginia) to manufacture and deliver the SRC SR Hawk ground-surveillance radar system to support the mobile surveillance sensor security aystem (MS3) for the country of Egypt.

According to the contract announcement put out by SRC, the SR Hawk long-range ground-surveillance radar is intended to give users very reliable situational awareness in a low-power package with easy setup. It is designed, says SRC, to operate in all types of weather, even the extreme temperatures commonly seen in Egypt. The system has automated electro-optic sensor cueing, audible alerts, and multitarget tracking/anticlutter provisions.